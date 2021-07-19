Jets QB Zach Wilson's 'Mental Horsepower Is off the Charts,' Says HC Robert Saleh

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Jets haven't named a starting quarterback for Week 1 versus the Carolina Panthers and old starter Sam Darnold, but rookie Zach Wilson has already impressed the coaching staff with his work ethic.

First-year head coach Robert Saleh provided high praise for the 2021 No. 2 overall pick, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:

"He's a relentless worker. And I mean this, there's guys who watch film, and then there's guys that watch film almost religiously, and he's one of those guys. He's constantly trying to find ways to absorb information and learn. He's wearing out the quarterback coach with film study. He's relentless in that regard. His mental horsepower is off the charts."

Wilson doesn't actually have much competition for the starting job, with only James Morgan and Mike White currently on the roster—two far less heralded players with zero NFL experience.

The BYU product made huge strides from his sophomore to junior year of college, throwing 33 passing touchdowns with just three interceptions in 2020 after finishing with 23 touchdowns and 12 picks in his first two years combined. He went from nearly off the radar of NFL scouts to one of the top players in the class.

His mentality could be a key reason for the improvements and a positive sign going forward.