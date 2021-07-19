Stephon Gilmore Rumors: Latest on Patriots DB's Contract Holdout and Negotiations

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The status of New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore reportedly remains "uncertain" because of an impasse in contract extension negotiations.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported there has been "no recent progress" in talks with Gilmore heading into the last year of his deal. Gilmore is set to make $7 million this season, a number he "never" planned to play for, per Breer.

The Patriots will fine Gilmore $50,000 per day if he chooses to hold out of training camp. It's possible, with Gilmore returning from a quad injury, he could choose to drag out his recovery after reporting to the team as negotiations play out.

"I just want what I'm worth, however that plays out," Gilmore told NFL reporter Josina Anderson earlier in July. "Every player should be paid what they're worth. That's just how it is."

The best-case scenario for all involved is to work out some type of new deal, even if it simply involves giving Gilmore a raise for the 2021 season. The Patriots could offer Gilmore a deal similar to the one they gave Tom Brady in 2019, which allowed him to become a free agent the next offseason.

With the start of training camp looming, there isn't much time to find common ground. Given the all-in nature of the Patriots' offseason, the team might want to act with more urgency.