The Basketball Tournament 2021 Results: Sideline Cancer's Win Headlines Sunday Action

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Eight teams took a step closer to the $1 million grand prize during Sunday competition in The Basketball Tournament.

The annual 64-team, single-elimination tournament is back this year with the familiar prize for the champions and the Elam Ending rule, which shuts off the clock at the first dead ball in the last four minutes and sets a target score of eight points more than the leading team's total to minimize the drag of late-game fouling.

Two of the No. 1 seeds were in action Sunday as play continued with second-round games in the Wichita Region and first-round games in the West Virginia Region.

Here is a look at the day's results.

Wichita Region

Video Play Button Videos you might like

No. 3 Challenge ALS def. No. 6 Team Arkansas, 69-63 (second round)

No. 2 Aftershocks def. No. 10 Omaha Blue Crew, 76-73 (second round)

No. 5 Florida TNT def. No. 4 LA Cheaters, 92-85 (second round)

No. 1 Eberlein Drive def. No. 9 Stillwater Stars, 119-67 (second round)

West Virginia Region

No. 12 Bucketneers def. No. 5 War Ready, 77-50 (first round)

No. 4 Armored Athlete def. No. 13 HBCUnited, 88-52 (first round)

No. 1 Sideline Cancer def. No. 16 Founding Fathers, 80-77 (first round)

No. 9 Fort Wayne Champs def. No. 8 Primetime Players, 72-61 (first round)

There was no shortage of drama or storylines throughout Sunday's action.

The second-seeded Aftershocks survived a scare from the 10th-seeded Omaha Blue Crew in front of a raucous crowd supporting the former Wichita State players thanks to a head-turning late steal and basket.

The same could not be said for the fifth-seeded War Ready, who were steamrolled by the 12th-seeded Bucketneers.

Elsewhere, the Founding Fathers also nearly missed a stunning upset of the top-seeded Sideline Cancer team, although the basketball took a backseat in the early going.

Former James Madison star A.J. Davis had both his legs amputated and was put into a coma in May after he was struck by a car. While he helped coach the Founding Fathers team that is largely made up of James Madison alumni, he was on the floor as part of the starting lineup for an emotional moment:

It was clear the Founding Fathers would put up a fight as the game progressed, and Stuckey Mosley spearheaded the underdog's effort with 17 points.

However, Maurice Creek, who finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists, played the role of hero with a game-winning three-pointer from the corner to break the 77-77 tie and clinch the win for Sideline Cancer.

There would be no such thrilling finish for the other top seed.

Eberlein Drive took the court and left zero doubt they are a legitimate title contender by handling a solid Stillwater Stars squad from the start. A team made up mostly of Oklahoma State alumni had no answer for the top seed, which put things on cruise control after establishing a commanding lead.

It was also quite the statement to the rest of the field that Eberlein Drive may just be the team to beat.