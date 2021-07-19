Details Emerge on Shooting Outside Nationals Park During Saturday’s Game

BEN SHEPPARD/AFP via Getty Images

Police in Washington, D.C., are continuing to investigate the shooting outside Nationals Park during Saturday's game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres.

According to the Washington Post, authorities are under the impression the shooting involved individuals in two vehicles. They've already taken possession of one automobile in connection with the shooting and asked for the public's help in tracking down a second car:

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also asked for anybody with knowledge pertaining to the shooting to reach out to police:

Bowser said it doesn't appear the gunfire was tied directly to Saturday's game in any way.

Three people were injured in the shooting. According to a police report released Sunday, one was a woman who attended the game and was waiting for an Uber when she was shot. The woman reentered Nationals Park to seek medical attention.

The gunshots were audible to those in the stadium. That created confusion as to where and what was happening. Members of the Padres opened a gate along the third-base line so some fans could get onto the field and seek safety in the away dugout.

Nationals manager Davey Martinez said the same thing was happening on the other side of the diamond.

"There was a bunch of fans, they were in our dugout and I wanted to get them safe as well," he told reporters. "We got them in through the tunnel and got them in safely and tried to keep them safe. For me it was just about protecting our people and doing the best I can to stay calm."

Saturday's game was suspended in the sixth inning and resumed Sunday. San Diego won 10-4 before losing 8-7 to close out its three-game series with Washington.