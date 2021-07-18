Collin Morikawa on 2021 British Open Win: By Far One of the Best Moments of My Life

AP Photo/Ian Walton

After showing his poise during the final round at the 2021 British Open, Collin Morikawa continued to impress with a memorable victory speech after raising the Claret Jug.

"To be called the Open Championship winner, to be called the Championship Winner of the Year, it gives me chills," Morikawa said.

The 24-year-old also thanked the crowd, his family and more as part of an enjoyable few minutes with the microphone:

Morikawa held off Jordan Spieth Sunday to win the title, avoiding any bogeys in his final round to finish 15 strokes under par for the week. It was the second major title for the American after also winning the 2020 PGA Championship.

Per Justin Ray, Morikawa is the first golfer to ever win two majors on his first attempt and the first since Bobby Jones to win two of his first eight starts at a major.