NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles Potentially on the Block

The Utah Jazz would reportedly consider trading Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles if they could find a major upgrade for their roster.

Matt Moore of The Action Network reported Bogdanovic and Ingles have been "bandied about as available" in trade talks. The team is also reportedly "eager" to move on from Derrick Favors.

Utah is coming off a sensational regular season, earning the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. However, the team has continually come up short in the postseason. The Jazz were shockingly eliminated by a Clippers team without Kawhi Leonard in the second round this year and have not made it past Round 2 in the Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert era.

"Obviously, we had higher expectations than losing in the second round, so it's painful," Gobert told reporters in June. "You try to ask yourself the right questions and try to think what we can do so it stops happening."

Short of trading Gobert or Mitchell—moves that are not happening anytime soon—trading Bogdanovic and Ingles are the biggest ways the Jazz can reshape their roster.

Bogdanovic has two years and $37.8 million remaining on his contract. Ingles is heading into the final year of his deal, which pays him $12.4 million. Both are 30-plus and non-defenders, so it would seem the Jazz would prioritize an athletic wing who can knock down shots in any trade talks.

Both are both excellent role players who could help any team around the league, so the Jazz shouldn't be short of offers. However, it seems unlikely either would return the type of player who can help Utah take a leap in the playoffs without a sweetener attached.

The Jazz are also going to spend their offseason prioritizing retaining Mike Conley, who has expressed an openness to returning but told reporters he looks forward to testing free agency for the first time.