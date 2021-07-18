Tokyo Olympics Announce 2 Athletes Inside Olympic Village Test Positive for COVID-19

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Two athletes residing in the Olympic Village have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Michelle Ye Hee Lee, the Tokyo bureau chief for the Washington Post, provided the latest update via the official Olympics COVID-19 Positive Case List.

That list shows two athletes residing in the village entering a 14-day quarantine period after testing positive for COVID-19. It also shows that the tests were found positive Saturday. Another athlete tested positive Saturday but wasn't residing in the village.

News of the first positive case from the Olympic Village—a non-resident person who was involved in organizing the Games—emerged early Saturday morning following an announcement from Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto, per CNN's Junko Ogura.

Muto did not reveal the person's identity or nationality because of privacy matters but noted that the person is quarantining away from the village. The identities of the athletes who tested positive have also not been publicly released.

The aforementioned list also shows 55 total positive cases from July 1 to 17 via people associated with the Olympics. That group includes four athletes (two in the Olympic Village, two outside the Olympic Village), 16 "Games-concerned personnel," four media members, two Tokyo 2020 employees and 29 Tokyo 2020 contractors.

Three of the 55 cases were people residing in the Olympic Village: two athletes and one "Games-concerned personnel" member.

Tokyo is under a state of emergency as COVID-19 cases surge. The Olympics, which have been delayed a year because of the pandemic, are still scheduled to go on from Friday, July 23, through Sunday, August 8. The Games will be held without fans.