Haskell Stakes Results 2021: Mandaloun Wins After Hot Rod Charlie's Disqualification

Hot Rod Charlie crossed the finish line first at the Haskell Stakes, but Mandaloun was declared the winner after the initial victor was disqualified for drifting and impeding Midnight Bourbon's path.

That drift led to a scary crash, as Midnight Bourbon jockey Paco Lopez was thrown from the horse and landed on the track. He was also nearly trampled by horses behind Midnight Bourbon in the field.

Thankfully, he avoided any serious injury. Marcus Hersh of Daily Racing Form reported that Lopez should be fine:

Michael Joyce and Gabby Gaudet of TVG also provided an encouraging update:

Medical personnel quickly attended to Lopez and placed him in an ambulance.

Here's a look at the official results, via Daily Racing Form:

1. Mandaloun: $8.20 (Win), $4.00 (Place) and $3.20 (Show)

2. Following Sea: $5.00 (Place) and $3.80 (Show)

3. Antigravity: $7.80 (Show)

This could be Mandaloun's second win by disqualification this year, as he could claim the Kentucky Derby after initial winner Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone.

Mandaloun's victory Saturday occurred at the Monmouth Race Track in Oceanport, New Jersey. His win also means that he'll take part in the $6 million Longines Breeders' Cup Classic in November.