British Open 2021: Tee Times, Pairings and Predictions for Sunday Schedule

ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Louis Oosthuizen is atop the leaderboard and in control with 18 holes to play at the 149th edition of The Open Championship. On Sunday he'll look to hold off the field in an attempt to snap an 11-year title drought.

Oosthuizen has finished as runner-up on three occasions already in 2021. He took second at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April, second at the PGA Championship in May and second again at the U.S. Open in June. The final major of the year gives him another opportunity to claim his first victory since The Open in 2010. At 12 under par, the South African remains one stroke ahead of Collin Morikawa and three ahead of Jordan Spieth.

He'll be paired with Morikawa again Sunday. Here's a look at the Saturday leaderboard and the Sunday tee times as The Open reaches its conclusion.

The Open Championship Saturday Leaderboard

Video Play Button Videos you might like

1. Louis Oosthuizen, -12

2. Collin Morikawa, -11

3. Jordan Spieth, -9

T4. Corey Conners, -8

T4. Scottie Scheffler, -8

T6. Jon Rahm, -7

T6. Mackenzie Hughes, -7

T6. Dylan Frittelli, -7

Full leaderboard via The Open.

Sunday Tee Times and Pairings

(All times ET)

3:20 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Sam Burns

4:10 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Bryson DeChambeau

5:45 a.m.: Max Homa, Justin Thomas

6:05 a.m.: Sam Horsfield, Rory McIlroy

6:15 a.m.: Tony Finau, Daniel van Tonder

7 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Brooks Koepka

7:40 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Dustin Johnson

8:25 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Paul Casey

9:15 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm

9:25 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners

9:35 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Collin Morikawa

All tee times available via Golf Channel.

Sunday Predictions

Dustin Johnson Falls Out of Top 20

It's been a strange week for the No. 1 golfer in the world. Johnson put together a decent opening round of 68, improved by three strokes Friday and then fell apart Saturday with a three-over 73.

Johnson bogeyed five holes before he found his first birdie Saturday as the contenders separated themselves from the also-rans. That dropped Johnson 14 spots, from safely inside the top 10 to barely in the top 20. It's not likely to get any better for him Sunday. Not after he hit just 50 percent of his fairways and the same amount of greens in regulation. The 37-year-old has made a habit of struggling in later rounds this season. Based on how he played Saturday, Sunday seems likely to bring more of the same.

Jon Rahm Leads Sunday Charge

Jon Rahm looks like a sneaky pick to grab control of the leaderboard before Oosthuizen and Morikawa tee off. The 2021 U.S. Open champion will start his round 20 minutes before the final pairing tees off at No. 1, and that should give him more than enough time to put some pressure on the leaders.

Rahm bogeyed the first hole Saturday before sinking birdies on Nos. 3 and 6—both par threes. A bogey on the par-five No. 7 washed out some of that work, but it's clear Rahm is starting to figure out Royal St. George's. He strung together three more birdies in his final seven holes and is in position to catch Oosthuizen, who is five strokes ahead.

Look for Rahm to set the pace Sunday as Oosthuizen attempts to close out a victory. And don't be surprised if Rahm challenges for the title down the stretch.