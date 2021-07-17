Cowboys News: CB Rashard Robinson Released; Suspended for 1st 2 Games of 2021

AP Photo/David Berding

The Dallas Cowboys released cornerback Rashard Robinson on Saturday after one season with the franchise.

Robinson is slated to be suspended for the first two games of the 2021 campaign because of a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy. He compiled 20 tackles in four games (three starts) last season.

