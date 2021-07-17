Paul Chelimo: Cardboard Beds at Tokyo Olympics Is to Avoid Athletes Being Intimate

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

American long-distance runner Paul Chelimo said the beds in the Olympic Village for the Summer Games in Tokyo have been constructed to prevent intimacy among athletes amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Chelimo, who captured a silver medal in the men's 5,000-meter race at the 2016 Rio Games, provided a look at the cardboard beds Friday on Twitter:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

