Paul Chelimo: Cardboard Beds at Tokyo Olympics Is to Avoid Athletes Being Intimate

Paul Chelimo: Cardboard Beds at Tokyo Olympics Is to Avoid Athletes Being IntimateJuly 17, 2021
American long-distance runner Paul Chelimo said the beds in the Olympic Village for the Summer Games in Tokyo have been constructed to prevent intimacy among athletes amid COVID-19 restrictions.
Chelimo, who captured a silver medal in the men's 5,000-meter race at the 2016 Rio Games, provided a look at the cardboard beds Friday on Twitter:
Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 @Paulchelimo
Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes<br><br>Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports.<br><br>I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do😂 <a href="https://t.co/J45wlxgtSo">pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo</a>
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.