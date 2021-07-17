Free-Agent Adrian Peterson Eyes Super Bowl Ring Before Retiring: 'I Still Feel Young'

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson, who's currently a free agent, said Thursday he'd like to win a Super Bowl ring before retirement.

"Yeah, I've been chasing it for a long time," Peterson told Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 Radio. "It would be nice to finally get one."

The 36-year-old Texas native added he's staying ready while waiting for interested teams to reach out with NFL training camps getting underway over the next few weeks.

"The training is going well, and I'm going to control the things that I can control right now, and, when that time comes, somebody will give me a call," Peterson said. "That's all I'm asking for. My body feels good. I came out healthy from last season. My body feels strong. I still feel young. I still feel good. I'm ready to play ball."

The University of Oklahoma product has enjoyed a decorated career with seven Pro Bowl appearances and four First Team All-Pro selections along with MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year honors across 14 NFL seasons.

A Super Bowl title has remained elusive across stints with the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Football Team and Detroit Lions, though.

Peterson is coming off a mediocre year with the Lions. He led the team with 604 rushing yards on 156 carries (3.9 YPC) and scored seven touchdowns. He earned a 59.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Although that's a far cry from his peak production, highlighted by 2,097 rushing yards with the Vikings in 2012, it's still replacement-level play that should help him generate interest as teams begin looking for additional backfield depth because of injury or poor performances.

It sounds like Peterson would prefer if the teams that eventually come calling are championship contenders.