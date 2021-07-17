Packers' Mark Murphy on Aaron Rodgers: 'There's Nothing New to Update'

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy said Friday there's still no update on whether superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play for the team in 2021.

"I appreciate the question. This is really limited to questions regarding financial statements," Murphy told reporters on a call about the Packers' fiscal year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "I would just say there's nothing new to update on the issue that you raised."

