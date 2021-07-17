X

    Video: 12-Year-Old Gui Khury Lands Historic 1080 to Win Gold Medal at 2021 X Games

    Blake SchusterContributor IJuly 17, 2021

    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    A 12-year-old from Brazil landed the first 1080 on a non-mega vert ramp on Friday and he got to do it alongside his childhood idol. 

    As Tony Hawk made a surprise appearance during Vert Best Trick at the X Games in Vista, California—the 53-year-old's first X Games event since 2003—Gui Khury became the youngest person in tournament history to win a gold medal.

    X Games @XGames

    Gui Khury 🇧🇷 wins gold in Pacifico Skateboard Vert Best Trick at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XGames?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XGames</a> 2021! <a href="https://t.co/B0N6eqb1e8">pic.twitter.com/B0N6eqb1e8</a>

    Khury was stunned, telling reporters he never imagined skating alongside Hawk, let alone competing against him. 

    He would make an immediate impact on his idol, landing a 1080 in competition 22 years after Hawk landed his iconic 900. The side-by-side of the two feats show both how far the sport has come and Hawk's impact on its growth. 

    X Games @XGames

    53-year-old <a href="https://twitter.com/tonyhawk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tonyhawk</a>, skating at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XGames?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XGames</a> for the first time since 2003.<br><br>The parallels between Hawk and Gui Khury: 22 years ago at X Games SF 1999, Hawk became the first to land a 900 on a vert ramp. Hawk did this 9 years before Khury was born (December 18, 2008). <a href="https://t.co/NrZs5vzF80">pic.twitter.com/NrZs5vzF80</a>

    Khury became the first skater to land a 1080 on a traditional competition-size vert ramp as an 11-year-old in 2020. 

    On Friday he made even more history. With Hawk running to his side to celebrate as soon as Khury's run was over. 

