Video: 12-Year-Old Gui Khury Lands Historic 1080 to Win Gold Medal at 2021 X Games

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

A 12-year-old from Brazil landed the first 1080 on a non-mega vert ramp on Friday and he got to do it alongside his childhood idol.

As Tony Hawk made a surprise appearance during Vert Best Trick at the X Games in Vista, California—the 53-year-old's first X Games event since 2003—Gui Khury became the youngest person in tournament history to win a gold medal.

Khury was stunned, telling reporters he never imagined skating alongside Hawk, let alone competing against him.

He would make an immediate impact on his idol, landing a 1080 in competition 22 years after Hawk landed his iconic 900. The side-by-side of the two feats show both how far the sport has come and Hawk's impact on its growth.

Khury became the first skater to land a 1080 on a traditional competition-size vert ramp as an 11-year-old in 2020.

On Friday he made even more history. With Hawk running to his side to celebrate as soon as Khury's run was over.