Former Saints, Panthers WR Ted Ginn Jr. Announces Retirement After 14 NFL Seasons

After 14 seasons in the NFL, Ted Ginn Jr. has announced his retirement.

The 36-year-old explained his decision on Friday at a press conference.

“I’ve dedicated my entire life to football until now,” Ginn said. “I’m going out in peace. ... On my own terms, not forced out.”

Prior to starting his professional career, Ginn was one of the best college football players in the country during his three seasons at Ohio State. He was named to the first team All-Big Ten as a junior in 2006 after recording 781 receiving yards and 706 return yards on special teams.

After declaring for the 2007 NFL draft, Ginn's unique playmaking skill as a receiver and returner made him the No. 9 pick by the Miami Dolphins. He recorded a career-high 790 receiving yards and 56 receptions in 2008.

Ginn is best known for his stints with the Carolina Panthers (2013, 2015-16) and New Orleans Saints (2017-19).

The Ohio native recorded three consecutive seasons with at least 700 receiving yards from 2015-17 and led the Panthers with 10 touchdown catches in 2015. He played in two Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers (2012) and Panthers (2015).

Ginn also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears. He appeared in just six games last season before being released by the Bears after Week 8.

In 193 career games, Ginn racked up 412 receptions, 5,742 yards and 33 touchdowns as a receiver. He also put up 6,899 kickoff return yards, 2,624 punt return yards and seven special teams touchdowns.