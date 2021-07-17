British Open 2021: Tee Times, Pairings and Predictions for Saturday Schedule

Chris Trotman/Getty Images

The 2021 Open Championship at at Royal St. George's Golf Course in Kent, England continued to tighten up on Friday, leaving Louis Oosthuizen (11 under) with a two-stroke lead over Collin Morikawa (nine under) ahead of moving day.

With the weekend field set, there should be no shortage of star power on the course over the next two days as Jordan Speith (eight under), Dustin Johnson (seven under), Brooks Koepka (five under) and Jon Rahm (five under) all find themselves within striking distance of Oosthuizen's lead.

Here's a look at Saturday's notable tee times and pairings as the final major championship of 2021 reaches the halfway point.

The Open Championship Saturday Tee Times

(All times EST)

4:30 a.m. - Talor Booch, Bryson DeChambeau

5:40 a.m. - Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak

6:05 a.m. - Rory McIlroy, Richard Bland

6:45 a.m. - Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann

7:05 a.m. - Justin Thomas, Adam Scott

8:10 a.m. - Webb Simpson, Tommy Fleetwood

8:30 a.m. - Sergio Garcia, Byeong Hun An

8:50 a.m. - Dean Burmester, Daniel Berger

9:00 a.m. - Shane Lowry, Brandt Snedeker

9:10 a.m. - Danny Willett, Brian Harman

9:45 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Cameron Tringale

9:55 a.m. - Brooks Koepka, Mackenzie Hughes

10:35 a.m. - Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler

10:45 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, Dylan Frittelli

10:55 a.m. - Louis Oosthuizen, Collin Morikawa

All tee times and pairings available via Golf Channel

2021 Open Championship Leaderboard - Second Round

1. Louis Oosthuizen (-11)

2. Collin Morikawa (-9)

3. Jordan Spieth (-8)

T4. Dustin Johnson (-7)

T4. Dylan Frittelli (-7)

T4. Scottie Scheffler (-7)

T7. Daniel van Tonder (-6)

T7. Emiliano Grillo (-6)

T7. Marcel Siem (-6)

T7. Andy Sullivan (-6)

T7. Justin Harding (-6)

Full leaderboard via TheOpen.com.

Already the field has lost a number of fan favorites who failed to make the cut at one-over par. That includes Troy Merritt, Patrick Cantlay, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, Jason Day, Ernie Els and Phil Mickelson.

That just puts more pressure on the top players to deliver this weekend. Here's two predictions for Saturday and Sunday at the 149th edition of The Open Championship.

More Aces Abound

Jonathan Thomson's hole-in-one on the Par 3 No. 16 was one of the most electric—and unexpected—moments of Friday's action. He won't be the only player to pick up an ace this weekend.

The 16th hole is about as straightforward as they come. It's 162 yards to the pin with the green surrounded by several pot bunkers and deep cuts of grass. That leaves few spots where golfers can safely land their shots. The most aggressive will be looking to drop them right next to the flag and since the race for the Claret Jug is already tight, there should be plenty of pros attempting the feat.

That means there'll be a more than a few opportunities to sink a hole in one. In 1981, three players recorded aces at the hole.

The 2021 Open Championship may match that.

Oosthuizen Ends Drought

The South African Oosthuizen has been so close to earning his first tour victory since capturing The Open Championship in 2010. Three times this season he has found himself in second place, serving as runner-up at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, PGA Championship and most recently at the U.S. Open.

As Oosthuizen continues to come up short in his bid for a second PGA win, his play through two rounds at Royal St. George's show he's as dialed in as ever. And the drought is ready to reach its end.

The 38-year-old put together four birdies, one eagle and a bogey on Friday to finish with a round of 65—one worse than his round of 64 on Thursday. Going on a wire-to-wire victory may seem daunting, but Oosthuizen's performance thus far shows he's up to it. He didn't bogey a single hole in his first round and nearly made it through his second without one either until a misfire on No. 16.

He's hit 92.86 percent of fairways, 83.33 percent of his greens in regulation and is averaging 1.61 putts.

This tournament is Oosthuizen's to lose and it doesn't appear he's headed in that direction.