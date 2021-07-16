Buccaneers Expected to Visit White House to Celebrate Super Bowl 55 Win Next Week

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to visit the White House on Tuesday to celebrate the team's victory in Super Bowl LV, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Players reportedly began receiving their formal invitations on Friday.

Tampa's sports team may be better off setting up an office in Washington, D.C., with how often they are visiting. The Tampa Bay Lightning are likely heading to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue this year after successfully defending their Stanley Cup title earlier this month.

The White House hosted the 2020 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on July 2, becoming the first championship team to do so during the Joe Biden administration.

Amazingly, the Bucs' visit will mark the first time a team from Tampa has visited the White House.

Last year's Lightning club was unable to attend because of the coronavirus. The Bolts didn't visit after winning the 2004 Stanley Cup with the NHL in a lockout that wiped out the 2004-05 season. And the Bucs didn't visit in 2003 after winning Super Bowl XXXVII as the United States began the invasion of Iraq.

Fortunately for this year's Bucs team, it should have two seasoned White House guests in quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski to help lead the tour.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Brady has been to the White House after four Super Bowl wins, but he notably skipped one trip during the Obama administration and another during the Trump administration. The QB cited family matters for skipping those trips.

It's unclear if Brady will join Tampa Bay's trip this time around. Gronk is a four-time Super Bowl winner.

In any case, if the Bucs want to leave some items behind for the Bolts to pick up, it shouldn't be much longer before their hockey counterparts visit the White House, too.