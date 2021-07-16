Richard Sherman Facing 5 Misdemeanor Charges After Arrest at In-Laws' Home

MSA/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Court documents filed Friday show NFL free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman faces five charges related to a highway crash in a construction zone and subsequent arrest early Wednesday at his in-laws' home in Redmond, Washington.

ESPN reported Sherman, who was released from custody without bail on Thursday, was formally charged by the King County prosecuting attorney's office ahead of a Friday court hearing. He's accused of criminal trespass in the second degree (domestic violence), malicious mischief in the third degree (domestic violence), resisting arrest, driving while under the influence and reckless endangerment of roadway workers.

Sherman was arrested amid an investigation into a hit-and-run crash and a person attempting to force their way into his in-laws' home, per Bob Condotta, Sara Jean Green and Patrick Malone of the Seattle Times.

First, he's suspected of hitting a concrete barrier with a vehicle at a construction site on a local highway and then driving away from the scene. He allegedly later left the car, which had "pretty extensive damage," in a nearby parking lot and left the area.

Then police responded to a call about a potential burglary in progress at Sherman's in-laws' house after previously receiving a call from Sherman's wife saying he'd been drinking and threatened to kill himself. In a second call, she told the dispatcher Sherman may have been traveling to her parents' home in Redmond, according to the Seattle Times.

Police said Sherman was responsive and joked with them until they declared their intention to arrest him, which is when he tried to leave the area. They used a police dog to restrain him and take him into custody and he suffered a cut on his leg in the process.

KIMA's Alfred Charles obtained video of Sherman trying to force entry into his in-laws' home, but his father-in-law told police he used pepper spray to subdue his 33-year-old son-in-law.

Ashley Moss, Sherman's wife, provided a comment to the Seattle Times about Sherman's alleged actions.

"At this time we're going to make no statements, except he didn't harm anybody," Moss said. "My kids were not harmed in the incident. He's a good person and this is not his character. We're doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured."

Sherman posted a statement Friday on Twitter with a "vow to get the help" he needs:

The Seattle Times report also noted the King County Sheriff's Office had obtained an extreme risk protection order against Sherman earlier this year. The ERPO prevented him from possessing firearms, but the remainder of the details from the court ruling were sealed by the judge.

"Free agents are eligible to sign with any team," the NFL said in a statement Wednesday. "The league investigates any incident involving law enforcement and if there is a violation of the personal conduct policy the player would be facing discipline."

Sherman spent the past three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers after starting his career with the Seattle Seahawks. He's a five-time Pro Bowl selection and won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks.