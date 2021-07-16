Brooks Koepka Trolls Bryson DeChambeau at the Open Championship: 'I Love My Driver'

Christopher Lee/Getty Images

After completing his second round at the 2021 Open Championship, Brooks Koepka took time to troll his longtime rival Bryson DeChambeau.

"I love my driver," Koepka said on the television broadcast on Friday.

DeChambeau found himself in a little bit of trouble on Thursday when he put the blame for his one-over 71 on his driver.

"I said it yesterday or a couple days ago. If I can hit it down the middle of the fairway, that's great," he told reporters. "But with the driver right now, the driver sucks."

Cobra, the company that makes DeChambeau's driver and has had a sponsorship deal with him since 2016, didn't take too kindly to those comments.

Ben Schomin, Cobra’s tour operations manager, addressed the outspoken golfer about his driver.

“Everybody is bending over backwards. We’ve got multiple guys in R&D who are CAD’ing (computer-aided design) this and CAD-ing that, trying to get this and that into the pipeline faster. [Bryson] knows it,” Schomin told David Dusek of Golfweek.com. “It’s just really, really painful when he says something that stupid.”

In a post on Instagram, DeChambeau did apologize for his comments even though he did say in the caption accompanying the post that "the driver did suck."

"I sucked today, not my equipment," he wrote. "My frustration and emotions over the way I drove the ball boiled over ... I deeply regret the words I used earlier."

The rivalry between Koepka and DeChambeau has been an entertaining sideshow on the PGA Tour this season. Koepka famously gave his opponent an eye roll when he saw him walking around the course after the second round of the PGA Championship in May.

Koepka's driver helped him post a four-under-par 66 on Friday. He is currently five under through 36 holes and has positioned himself well to stay in contention all weekend.