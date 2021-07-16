Tyrrell Hatton Snaps Club in Frustration During 2021 Open Championship 2nd Round

Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Playing in his home country did little to curb Tyrrell Hatton's frustration during the second round of the 2021 Open Championship on Friday.

As seen in the following photos courtesy of Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner and CBS Sports' Kyle Porter, Hatton broke his club Friday out of anger:

Hatton shot a two-over 72 in Thursday's first round before following it up with an even-par 70 in the second round. That left him just short of the projected one-over cut line.

The 29-year-old native of High Wycombe, England, entered the 2021 Open Championship at Royal St. George's Golf Club in Sandwich in hopes of winning his first career major title.

Hatton has recorded top-10 finishes in three of the four majors during his career, including a tie for fifth at the Open Championship in 2016 and a tie for sixth in 2019.

Ranked 10th in the world, Hatton has won six times on the European Tour during his career.

He also has one PGA Tour win to his credit, prevailing in the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational by one stroke over Marc Leishman.

Hatton may one day add a major title to his resume, but it is unlikely to happen at the 2021 British Open, and he came to that realization Friday.