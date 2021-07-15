Warriors Rumors: Front Office 'Split' on Davion Mitchell's Ceiling as NBA Player

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Golden State Warriors could target former Baylor star Davion Mitchell with the No. 7 pick of the 2021 draft, but the front office is reportedly "split" on the point guard, according to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Mitchell led Baylor to its first national championship this past season as one of the top two-way players in the country. He averaged 14.0 points and 5.5 assists per game this year while also winning the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

Despite his success in college, there are varying opinions on the prospect going forward.

"Some scouts and executives view him as a ready-made contributor with a chance to become a franchise cornerstone," Letourneau reported. "Others figure Mitchell, who turns 23 on Sept. 5, doesn’t have enough upside to warrant a top-10 selection."

The Warriors would certainly like Mitchell's ability to contribute right away as a team with high aspirations heading into 2021-22. The squad missed the playoffs for the second year in a row last year, but will still try to win with superstar Stephen Curry and a hopefully healthy Klay Thompson.

Mitchell has a high floor with his defensive ability, while his 44.7 percent three-point shooting from this past year would fit in well at Golden State.

On the other hand, the guard is undersized while measuring at just 6'1 ¼" at the scouting combine. He also has just one elite season in his college career while older players have tended to struggle once they reach the NBA. Even last draft's biggest sure thing—Obi Toppin—averaged just 4.1 points as a 22-year-old rookie.

The Warriors could seek a more high-upside pick at No. 7, pairing him with James Wiseman as a look to the future.

Considering Golden State also holds the No. 14 pick, the squad has multiple chances to fill its needs through the lottery.