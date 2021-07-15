Richard Sherman Released from Jail After Arrest, Will Appear in Court Friday

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman was ordered to appear in court Friday morning after a judge released him from custody without bail on Thursday, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

Bell noted Friday's hearing at 8:30 a.m. will be the second on four charges, gross misdemeanors and misdemeanors.

ESPN obtained audio of a 911 call believed to have been made by Ashley Moss, Sherman's wife, in which she said the cornerback was intoxicated and threatened to kill himself during a confrontation with his family.

He was arrested Wednesday.

Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest reported the felony burglary domestic violence charge was "taken off the table" upon Sherman's release Thursday.

Legal analyst Amy Dash of CBS Sports Radio and Fox Sports Radio provided details from Thursday's hearing in which the prosecutor asked the judge to take into consideration Sherman is a "risk to himself, his family and the community" while ruling if he can possess firearms.

Sherman's lawyer agreed to the firearms ban while asking for his release from jail and pointing to a lack of a criminal record:

"Sherman is facing several charges after authorities said he crashed his SUV in a construction zone, tried to break into his in-laws' home and then fought with officers, who used a police dog to apprehend him," ESPN reported.

Police said they found "significant" damage on Sherman's vehicle after they located it following a separate 911 call saying the Stanford product allegedly drove into a closed construction zone.

Gene Johnson of the Associated Press reported Sherman's father-in-law, Raymond Moss, fired pepper spray at his son-in-law.

"The family began to yell in fear," Moss told police. "I used pepper spray on Sherman's face through the partially opened door as he was still banging and attempting to gain entry. I told him to stop. I armed myself with my handgun at this time fearing for the safety of myself and my family."

Sherman has been in the NFL since 2011 and has played for the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.