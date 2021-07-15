Richard Sherman Released from Jail After Arrest, Will Appear in Court Friday

Richard Sherman Released from Jail After Arrest, Will Appear in Court FridayJuly 16, 2021
Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman was ordered to appear in court Friday morning after a judge released him from custody without bail on Thursday, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.
Bell noted Friday's hearing at 8:30 a.m. will be the second on four charges, gross misdemeanors and misdemeanors.
Amy Dash @AmyDashTV
State is not asking for a burglary charge against Richard Sherman. It downgraded booking to a charge of criminal trespass which is a misdemeanor. He faces 1 count of these misdemeanors: criminal trespass (domestic violence designation), malicious mischief, DUI & resisting arrest
ESPN obtained audio of a 911 call believed to have been made by Ashley Moss, Sherman's wife, in which she said the cornerback was intoxicated and threatened to kill himself during a confrontation with his family.
He was arrested Wednesday.
Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest reported the felony burglary domestic violence charge was "taken off the table" upon Sherman's release Thursday.
Legal analyst Amy Dash of CBS Sports Radio and Fox Sports Radio provided details from Thursday's hearing in which the prosecutor asked the judge to take into consideration Sherman is a "risk to himself, his family and the community" while ruling if he can possess firearms.
Sherman's lawyer agreed to the firearms ban while asking for his release from jail and pointing to a lack of a criminal record:
Amy Dash @AmyDashTV
Hearing Live Updates: Prosecutor asking Judge to prevent Richard Sherman from possessing firearms saying he poses a "risk to himself, his family & the community" due to his suicidal threats, threats to take an officer's firearm & extreme threat order of protection from February
Amy Dash @AmyDashTV
Richard Sherman's lawyer is now agreeing to a no contact order, and ban on firearms and asking for Sherman's immediate release from jail, citing his lack of criminal history and his achievements in the NFL & in the community, including his charity work & random acts of kindness
Amy Dash @AmyDashTV
"Richard Sherman is among the best in our community," his lawyer says. "He is a good person with a good soul. This is his first contact with the criminal justice system & "it is a watershed moment for him".His "professional future hangs in the balance." He can/ will follow rules
"Sherman is facing several charges after authorities said he crashed his SUV in a construction zone, tried to break into his in-laws' home and then fought with officers, who used a police dog to apprehend him," ESPN reported.
Police said they found "significant" damage on Sherman's vehicle after they located it following a separate 911 call saying the Stanford product allegedly drove into a closed construction zone.
Gene Johnson of the Associated Press reported Sherman's father-in-law, Raymond Moss, fired pepper spray at his son-in-law.
"The family began to yell in fear," Moss told police. "I used pepper spray on Sherman's face through the partially opened door as he was still banging and attempting to gain entry. I told him to stop. I armed myself with my handgun at this time fearing for the safety of myself and my family."
Sherman has been in the NFL since 2011 and has played for the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.