Tom Brady Underwent Surgery on Torn MCL After Playing Entire Season With Injury

New details about Tom Brady's February knee surgery have been revealed.

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the reigning Super Bowl MVP had surgery to repair a torn MCL that he originally suffered during his final season with the New England Patriots in 2019.

However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted the injury was not a partially torn MCL, as Stroud reported, but was in fact fully torn.

