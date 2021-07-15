2021 Open Championship Odds: Jordan Spieth, Louis Oosthuizen Favorites After Round 1

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Louis Oosthuizen leads the field in the 2021 Open Championship, but Jordan Spieth is now the slight betting favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spieth, who's tied for second with Brian Harman at five under, is +350 (bet $100 to win $350) to capture his second Claret Jug. Oosthuizen is +450 after a six-under 64 opening round. Together, they have some distance on the next-closest golfer, Collin Morikawa (+1600).

Spieth has been solid all season, earning eight top-10 finishes in 20 events so far. However, his struggles on the final day raise obvious questions as to his chances of pulling through at Royal St George's Golf Club.

According to PGATour.com, Spieth is 142nd in Round 4 scoring average (71.20).

Unlike Spieth, Oosthuizen is still looking for his first victory on the PGA Tour this season, but that isn't for a lack of trying. He tied for second in the PGA Championship and was runner-up to Jon Rahm in the U.S. Open.

Dustin Johnson (two under) and Brooks Koepka (one under) have some ground to make up on Oosthuizen, but the oddsmakers remain optimistic about their ability to overcome that gap. The pair are both +1800, the fourth-best odds in the field.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Perhaps the biggest surprise is Jon Rahm at +3500 despite being tied for 74th following a one-over round. Bryson DeChambeau posted the same score and is a long shot already (+13000).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.