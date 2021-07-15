Jerami Grant Reportedly Enters Health and Safety Protocols at Team USA Camp

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Jerami Grant has joined Bradley Beal among men's basketball players in the health and safety protocols at Team USA camp, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The two are in the protocols in Las Vegas, where the team has been competing in exhibitions ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The squad is scheduled to leave for Japan on Monday, according to Ava Wallace of the Washington Post.

The team's first game of the Olympics is scheduled for Sunday, July 25.

The Americans have won the last three gold medals in men's basketball, but the team has raised question marks after exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia. The squad defeated Argentina on Tuesday and has two more tune-up games before the Olympics against Australia (Friday) and Spain (Sunday).

With Grant and Beal in the protocol, Team USA could be even more short-handed with Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton still competing in the NBA Finals.

Grant earned his way onto the 12-man roster after a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons. The forward averaged 22.3 points in 54 appearances, a major jump from his previous career high of 13.6 points per game in 2018-19.

The 27-year-old has still seen a limited role with Team USA, playing just eight minutes in the latest win over Argentina and 13 in the loss to Australia.