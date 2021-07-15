Cobra Says Bryson DeChambeau 'Never Really Been Happy' After Saying Driver 'Sucks'

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Cobra didn't take kindly to one of its biggest endorsers publicly throwing its equipment under the bus.

After shooting one over in the opening round of the Open Championship on Thursday, Bryson DeChambeau told reporters his driver "sucks."

"It’s not a good face for me, and we’re still trying to figure out how to make it good on the mis-hits," he said. "I’m living on the razor’s edge, like I’ve told people for a long time."

Golfweek's David Dusek spoke with Cobra's tour operations manager Ben Schomin, whose exasperation was evident in his comments:

"Everybody is bending over backwards. We’ve got multiple guys in R&D who are CAD’ing (computer-aided design) this and CAD-ing that, trying to get this and that into the pipeline faster. (Bryson) knows it. It’s just really, really painful when he says something that stupid."

Schomin went on to say that DeChambeau "has never really been happy, ever."

DeChambeau leads the PGA Tour in club-head speed (132.6 mph) and is tied for first in ball speed (190.6 mph). Schomin explained how his violent swing lowers his margin for error. It also makes designing the ideal club head difficult for Cobra, especially when manufacturing a driver.

"You know, it’s the longest club, with the least amount of loft that is swung the fastest," he said. "Every ingredient has been added to the difficult salad. Literally, it can’t be any more of a challenge. So it’s this constant work in progress."

Schomin brushed off the criticism by comparing DeChambeau to "an eight-year-old that gets mad at you." In that respect, Schomin may find a kindred spirit in noted DeChambeau rival Brooks Koepka.

DeChambeau has always been meticulous on and off the course, so it's not surprising that he'd be particular about his clubs and how they're constructed.

But this probably isn't the way Cobra wanted to make headlines during a major event.