Conor McGregor Says He Had Stress Fractures in Leg Prior to Injury at UFC 264

Conor McGregor said Thursday that he had stress fractures in his leg prior to his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier last weekend.

McGregor made the declaration in a video he posted on Instagram (video contains NSFW language). Per ESPN's SportsCenter, the Irishman said: "I was injured going into the fight. ... Ask [UFC President] Dana White, ask Dr. Davidson, the head doctor of the UFC. ... I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage."

Poirier was declared the winner at UFC 264 by technical knockout after one round. The doctor was forced to stop the fight since McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury to his lower tibia.

The UFC 264 bout was a rematch from UFC 257 in January when Poirier beat McGregor by second-round TKO.

McGregor was a substantial favorite going into the UFC 257 fight, but Poirier picked up the win and avenged his loss to McGregor at UFC 178 in 2014.

Per ESPN's Marc Raimondi, McGregor said after the fight that his rivalry with Poirier is "not over," and White suggested there would be a fourth fight between them once McGregor heals from his injury.

Poirier said, "I beat the guy," and insisted that he injured McGregor on a checked kick in the first round, although McGregor denied that the injury was a result of anything Poirier did.

Regardless of how the fight was decided, McGregor has now dropped three of his past four decisions and four of his past seven with two losses to Poirier, one to Khabib Nurmagomedov and one to Nate Diaz.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion is now 22-6 in his professional MMA career, and he has a long road back to title contention.

Meanwhile, White said Poirier is the next in line to challenge Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title.

Poirier previously held the interim UFC lightweight championship, but if The Diamond can beat Oliveira, it will mark the first full-fledged title of his UFC career.