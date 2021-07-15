Video: Devin Funchess Breaks Rob Gronkowski's Record, Catches Football from 750 Feet

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski's spot in the Guinness Book of World Records didn't even last three months thanks to Devin Funchess.

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver set a new world record on Tuesday by catching a football that was dropped from 750 feet in the air by a helicopter.

Gronkowski previously set the record on April 24 when he caught a football that was dropped out of a helicopter from 600 feet above the ground.

Funchess' history-making moment took place at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. He also pulled it off while wearing slippers on the field.

It was part of Global Field Day, a 30-day charity initiative that had its official launch on July 13. The initiative encourages young people to play outside this summer. It will run from July 23 to August 22, with five teams made of athletes and celebrities competing to win $100,000 for the charity of their choice.