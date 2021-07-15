WWE's Sheamus, Girlfriend Isabella Revilla Announce Engagement on Instagram

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Isabella Revilla announced her engagement to WWE Superstar Sheamus on Wednesday in an Instagram post.

Revilla posted several photos of herself with her new fiance and included the caption: "When I was pining to go to Ireland as a young girl, I would tell people it was because 'If magic exists, it has to be in Ireland.' Well, it does exist. Couldn't imagine a more magical place to say YES. Couldn't imagine a better person to spend my life with."

While Sheamus is originally from Ireland, he and his new fiancee currently reside in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 43-year-old veteran has been signed with WWE since 2006, and he made his main roster debut in 2009, winning the WWE Championship shortly thereafter.

Known as The Celtic Warrior, Sheamus has put together a Hall of Fame resume with three WWE Championship reigns. He is also a one-time World Heavyweight champion, three-time United States champion, five-time Tag Team champion and a winner of the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank ladder match and King of the Ring.

Sheamus is the reigning United States champion as well after winning the title from Riddle at WrestleMania 37 in April.

On Monday as part of a pre-taped episode of Raw, Sheamus had his first successful title defense, beating Humberto Carrillo after attacking him prior to the match.

Damian Priest came to Carrillo's aid, which suggests a U.S. title feud between Sheamus and Priest could be in the offing.

Now, in addition to preparing for WWE to go back on the road in front of fans for the first time in more than a year, Sheamus is preparing for a wedding as well.