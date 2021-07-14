DOJ: Larry Nassar Allegations Weren't Treated with 'Utmost Seriousness' by FBI

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

A Department of Justice investigation into the FBI’s handling of allegations of sexual abuse against former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar concluded the agency failed to respond with the “\"utmost seriousness and urgency that [the allegations] deserved and required, made numerous and fundamental errors when they did respond to them, and violated multiple FBI policies."

In a 119-page report released Wednesday afternoon, the DOJ noted FBI officials in Indianapolis did not take immediate steps to investigate Nassar, warn proper state officials of the allegations against Nassar and did not properly transfer information to the FBI’s Detroit Field Office and Lansing, Michigan Resident Agency—where Nassar treated patients as a Michigan State University employee. It also noted that although FBI officials in the Los Angeles office did begin an investigation, they did not "notify local law enforcement or the FBI Lansing Resident Agency of the information" they had learned.

The DOJ found that inaction by the FBI led to Nassar sexually abusing at least 70 girls and young women between July 2015, when the FBI Indianapolis Field Office learned of the allegations, and September 2016, when the Indianapolis Star first broke the story and MSU police began investigating.

“We concluded that the Indianapolis [Supervisory Special Agent], in an effort to minimize or excuse his errors, made false statements during two OIG-compelled interviews regarding his interview of one of Nassar’s victims,” the investigation concluded. “Similarly, we found that [Indianapolis Field Office Special Agent in Charge W. Jay] Abbott, in an effort to minimize or excuse his own and his office’s actions, falsely asserted in two separate OIG interviews that he communicated with both the Detroit SAC and the Los Angeles SAC about the Nassar allegations and sent [electronic communications] to both field offices in the fall of 2015. We found no evidence to support these claims.”

The Department of Justice declined to prosecute Abbott and the Indianapolis SSA in September 2020.

