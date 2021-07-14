Former NFL WR Jordan Matthews Working Out as TE After Gaining 15 Pounds

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Jordan Matthews has bulked up.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Matthews will work out this weekend for NFL scouts as a tight end after putting on over 15 pounds:

Matthews, who was last listed at 6'3" and 215 pounds, appeared in two games for the San Francisco 49ers last season, though he didn't register any stats. He's played in just five games the past two years with the Niners and Philadelphia Eagles.

The second-round pick out of Vanderbilt looked like an up-and-coming talent early in his career with the Eagles, when he posted three consecutive seasons with over 800 receiving yards (2014-16) and two straight seasons with eight touchdowns (2014-15).

But after being traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2017, his production has severely tapered off. The 28-year-old lasted a year with the Bills before returning to the Eagles in 2018.

A shift to tight end would make sense if Matthews can make the adjustment. He was never the most explosive player or a major downfield threat, but he was a solid option going over the middle.

Making such an adjustment at this stage in his career is no small feat. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars are banking on the 33-year-old Tim Tebow making such an adjustment after last playing an NFL game in 2012 as a quarterback.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Matthews at least has played NFL football far more recently.