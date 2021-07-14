Reggie Bush, USC to Be Focus of Documentary: 'I’m Finally Ready to Tell My Story'

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Reggie Bush will be the focus of an upcoming documentary that details his storied college career at USC.

"After all these years I’m finally ready to tell my story, I hope this can help drive change with the next generation of student-athletes," Bush said of the project to Variety's Brent Lang. "We’re making some progress, but there’s still a long way to go."

Bush was the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner and helped the Trojans claim a national championship in 2004. However, his and the school's achievements during that time were wiped from the record books amid allegations of major infractions across multiple programs.

Regarding Bush, the NCAA determined he had received improper benefits, which led him to forfeit his Heisman.

The sweeping changes—both in perception and practice by the NCAA—regarding name, image and likeness have led to scandals such as those involving Bush to be looked upon in a different light.

The 36-year-old issued a statement asking for his Heisman win and college records to be restored:

The Heisman Trust responded to say it can't reverse course until the NCAA formally reinstates him.

Even though it will be covering a period that's 16-plus years ago, a documentary about Bush's USC run remains as compelling as ever.