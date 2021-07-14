Urban Meyer, Jaguars Subpoenaed for Documents on Chris Doyle's Hiring, Resignation

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars and head coach Urban Meyer have been subpoenaed in connection to the hiring and quick resignation of former Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle.

Garry Smits of the Florida Times-Union reported the subpoenas are part of a civil lawsuit filed against Iowa by eight former members of the Hawkeyes football team.

"We respect and will cooperate with the legal process as required," the Jaguars said in a statement. "However, the Jaguars have no information that would be relevant to the lawsuit between student-athletes and the University of Iowa."

According to Smits, the plaintiffs are looking for a separation agreement between Doyle and the team, his resume, and any communication between Doyle and team officials since January 2021, among other documents.

The school reached a separation agreement with Doyle in June 2020 after he faced allegations of mistreating players.

Former defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba alleged Doyle told a player once during a weightlifting session that he'd "put you back on the streets."

Former linebacker Terrance Pryor said Doyle once suggested he should take up rowing before adding, "Oh wait, Black people don't like boats in water do they??"

Iowa commissioned an investigation into the program by the law firm Husch Blackwell. The scope of the investigation expanded beyond Doyle and into the wider culture the coaches had cultivated.

"In sum, the program's rules perpetuated racial or cultural biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity," the firm said. "The program over-monitored players to the point that they experienced heightened anxiety and maintained a culture that allowed a small group of coaches to demean players."

That led many to criticize the Jaguars for bringing Doyle onto the staff. He had never worked in an NFL coaching role, either, which was another point of contention.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance said Meyer's explanation for the hire "reflects the good ol' boy network that is precisely the reason there is such a disparity in employment opportunities for Black coaches."

Doyle resigned in February, one day after accepting the job of director of sports performance.

Meyer also addressed the situation in March and told reporters he "saw the impact of the decision and the distraction it caused."