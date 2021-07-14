Richard Sherman Investigated for Alleged Hit-and-Run After Arrest on DV Charge

AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman reportedly is being investigated in connection to a hit-and-run.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Washington State Police said a single-car crash was reported around 1 a.m. PT on Wednesday after a vehicle struck a concrete barrier and was abandoned in a parking lot. Police said the vehicle was registered in Sherman's name.

According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Washington State Police are recommending misdemeanor charges of DUI and hit-and-run against Sherman stemming from the single-car crash.

Schefter previously reported that Sherman was booked at 6:08 a.m. PT on Wednesday morning at the Seattle Correctional Facility on a charge of burglary domestic violence. He was denied bail.

According to King County Public Records (h/t Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest), Sherman's burglary domestic violence charge is being investigated as a felony.

A Redmond Police Department spokesman told Schefter that Sherman being denied bail is "standard procedure for suspects of domestic violence until they can appear before a judge."

The spokesman added the department received a 911 call from a residence around 2 a.m. local time from a person who said "an adult male family member who did not live at the residence was attempting to force his way into the home."

The suspect was apprehended after a fighting with police and was booked into King County Correctional Facility following a medical exam at a local hospital.

The NFL Players Association issued a statement after being made aware of the situation involving Sherman:

"We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved. We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us."

Sherman is a vice president of the NFLPA executive committee. The 33-year-old has been a free agent since March. He spent the previous three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.