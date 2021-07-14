Wizards Rumors: Wes Unseld Jr., Darvin Ham Are 'Front-runners' for Head Coach Vacancy

Wizards Rumors: Wes Unseld Jr., Darvin Ham Are 'Front-runners' for Head Coach VacancyJuly 14, 2021
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
The Washington Wizards reportedly have two front-runners for their head-coaching job, with a third candidate also in the mix.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. and Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham are considered the front-runners to be hired by Washington.
Wojnarowski also noted that Bucks assistant Charles Lee is also a finalist for the job.
The Wizards have conducted an extensive search to find a new head coach. Their list of candidates interviewed has included Sam Cassell, Chris Fleming, Ronald Nored, Chris Quinn and Willie Green.