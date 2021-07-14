Isaac Bruce Says He, Torry Holt Are Best WR Duo Ever over Cris Carter, Randy Moss

Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Isaac Bruce apparently emphasizes the word greatest when discussing the Greatest Show on Turf.

The former Rams receiver said he feels he and Torry Holt are the greatest wide receiver duo in NFL history.

"It may seem like a whole lot of arrogance to other people, but numbers don't lie," Bruce said Tuesday, per Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports. "Everything we put on the football field, the film, it is what it is. You can always go back and turn it on."

Bruce specifically mentioned the Rams pair is better than Randy Moss and Cris Carter because they won a Super Bowl together.

