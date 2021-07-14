Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Homers as AL Beats NL in 2021 MLB All-Star Game

AP Photo/Gabriel Christus

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a 468-foot home run to help the American League win the MLB All-Star Game over the National League 5-2 from Denver's Coors Field on Tuesday.

Guerrero's solo shot gave the AL a 2-0 lead in the third inning en route to the Blue Jays star earning the All-Star Game MVP award.

His towering blast was the game's top highlight, and he made some history along the way:

The other big blast was Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino's prodigious sixth-inning homer to put the AL up 5-1.

American League East players were responsible for all five runs and RBI.

Otherwise, Blue Jays shortstop Marcus Semien opened the scoring with a second-inning RBI single, scoring New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.

In the fifth, Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez hit a leadoff double and later scored off a Guerrero RBI groundout.

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts later added an RBI single to score Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins in the same frame.

For the NL, Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto put his team on the board with this fifth-inning solo home run:

The NL had a chance to get back in this game in the sixth when it loaded the bases with two outs following a single and two walks.

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado scored on a passed ball, leaving Chicago Cubs utility player Kris Bryant at the dish with runners on second and third down 5-2. However, Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt got the strikeout to end the threat.

Bryant had another chance to be the hero when he strolled to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth, but Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jared Walsh robbed him:

The NL got two runners on base but did nothing else in the ninth as Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks got the save.

Guerrero ultimately emerged as the game's biggest star, but Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani's accomplishments were still spectacular.

He led off the AL batting order and started the game on the mound one night after smacking 28 home runs in the Home Run Derby.

Two hard-hit balls ended in outs, but Ohtani pitched a spotless first inning to get the AL on the right track. That was good enough for him to get the win with his team scoring in the first and never giving up the lead.

What Ohtani has done defies logic, and he somehow added another line to his ridiculous resume too:

In the end, two of the game's brightest young stars in Guerrero and Ohtani got the job done for the American League, which won its eighth straight All-Star Game.