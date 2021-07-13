Nick Diaz to Fight Robbie Lawler on Sept. 25 at UFC 266, Dana White Announces

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC President Dana White announced Tuesday that Robbie Lawler will face Nick Diaz in a five-round fight Sept. 25 at UFC 266.

The two have faced off once before, a memorable showdown in 2004 at UFC 47. Diaz won that matchup by second-round knockout.

Diaz was the underdog in the matchup but was hardly intimidated, taunting Lawler throughout the fight as the men traded blows. The 20-year-old Diaz ultimately prevailed, and for years UFC fans have wondered if the pair would ever get together for a rematch.

Consider those wishes granted.

The 37-year-old Diaz (26-9-2) hasn't fought in the UFC since 2015, when he lost to Anderson Silva in a result that was later deemed a no-contest following Silva's failed drug test. But Diaz failed three separate marijuana tests and was suspended five years by the Nevada State Athletic Commission following his matchup with Silva (it was later shortened to 18 months)..

Lawler, 39, has lost four straight fights. His last bout was a unanimous decision loss to Neil Magny. The former welterweight champion is 28-15-1 for his career.

The fight will be just the second non-title fight in UFC history to go five rounds, following Nate Diaz's matchup with Leon Edwards in June at UFC 263, per Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie.