    Jake Paul Says He Wants to Fight Canelo Alvarez in 3 Years, Be World Champion

    Blake SchusterContributor IJuly 14, 2021

    Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

    YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul called out Canelo Alvarez on Tuesday. Paul just needs a few years before he's ready to face him. 

    Speaking at a press conference Tuesday ahead of his upcoming bout with Tyron Woodley, Paul said he hopes to challenge the middleweight champion for the title by 2024.

    "I want to go after Canelo in three years," Paul told reporters. "I want to be world champion."

