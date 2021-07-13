Jake Paul Says Tyron Woodley Doesn't Have Fight Left: 'I Saw Fear in His Eyes'

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The war of words between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley continued Tuesday during a press conference ahead of their Aug. 29 fight.

"I saw fear in his eyes," Paul told reporters of his opponent. "I saw a man who just accepted a fight mostly for a paycheck. I saw a man who doesn't have fight left in him."

Woodley provided a sharp response: "Everything you just scripted and wrote and practiced in the mirror, you're shaking while you're even saying it. This is a fight. This is for real."

The two also went back-and-forth about Paul's boxing record:

Woodley was largely parroting the skepticism toward Paul that began when he signed on to fight former NBA guard Nate Robinson last November. To the 24-year-old's credit, he has answered his doubters so far.

Paul knocked Robinson out in the second round and then earned a first-round TKO of retired UFC star Ben Askren in April.

As he continues to increase the caliber of his competition, though, the likelihood of the Cleveland native getting his comeuppance grows.

Woodley isn't a professional boxer, and he dropped his last four fights with UFC. Still, he's a former UFC welterweight champion who successfully defended his belt four times and will be just five months removed from his most recent bout when he takes on Paul.

Paul no longer has an element of surprise anymore. The cruiserweight has shown he can put you on the canvas if you don't respect his punching power and technique enough.

That's why downplaying his resume so far can backfire for an opponent who ultimately falls short in the ring.