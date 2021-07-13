Jets Rumors: Marcus Maye's Camp Tables Contract Talks Ahead of Tag Deadline

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Two days before the deadline for teams to work out long-term extensions with franchise-tagged players, Marcus Maye and the New York Jets are reportedly at odds over a new deal.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Maye's camp pulled their most recent offer after the Jets didn't respond to the proposal.

Rapoport added negotiations between Maye and the Jets "went south" long before the franchise tag deadline when New York made him an offer "that had an APY about 20% below even the tag amount for 2021."

After the Jets used their one-year franchise tender on Maye to prevent him from becoming a free agent, the 28-year-old signed the deal for a guaranteed $10.6 million in 2021.

Based on Rapoport's reporting, the average annual value of New York's long-term offer to Maye would have been around $8.5 million per season.

Per Spotrac, an $8.5 million average salary would rank 17th among all safeties in 2021 between Rayshawn Jenkins of the Jacksonville Jaguars ($8.75 million) and Malcolm Jenkins of the New Orleans Saints ($8 million).

General manager Joe Douglas told reporters in May that signing Maye to a long-term deal is "still a priority" for the organization.

"We have had productive texts back and forth with his agent," Douglas added. "We're hoping to really dive into this now that the draft's over."

Maye finished last season ranked fourth among all safeties by Pro Football Focus with an overall grade of 82.9.

The Florida alum has spent his entire four-year career in New York since being selected No. 39 overall in the 2017 NFL draft. He recorded a career-high 88 combined tackles and two sacks in 2021.