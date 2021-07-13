Los Angeles Angels Select Pitchers with All 20 Picks in 2021 MLB Draft

AP Photo/Doug Murray

Having struggled to develop pitching for years, the Los Angeles Angels scouting department apparently made finding arms a priority during the 2021 Major League Baseball draft.

As noted by JJ Cooper of Baseball America, the Angels drafted 20 pitchers with each of their 20 picks:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.