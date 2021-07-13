X

    Los Angeles Angels Select Pitchers with All 20 Picks in 2021 MLB Draft

    Adam WellsJuly 13, 2021

    Having struggled to develop pitching for years, the Los Angeles Angels scouting department apparently made finding arms a priority during the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. 

    As noted by JJ Cooper of Baseball America, the Angels drafted 20 pitchers with each of their 20 picks:

    JJ Cooper @jjcoop36

    The Angels just selected TCU RHP Marcelo Perez in the 20th round. They did not select any position players in a 20 round draft. They have 20 pick. They picked 20 pitchers. Unreal. <a href="https://t.co/XeG8bnQ8RW">https://t.co/XeG8bnQ8RW</a>

