Eagles' Lane Johnson Slams Michael Robinson for Report Criticizing HC Nick Sirianni

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson is asking the NFL Network's Michael Robinson to name names after a report questioning new Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

Robinson, a former NFL fullback with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, said he's been in contact with members of the Philly roster who aren't sold on Sirianni ahead of the 2021 season (via 94WIP's Andrew Porter):

"I'm not going to say any names, but I know some guys in that locker room who they question this guy and they question he can truly lead this team. And me personally, my personal thoughts on it is that, maybe [general manager] Howie Roseman wanted to put somebody—a yes man—in the head coaching position because Doug Pederson didn't want to do things all the way his way. So he wanted to get a yes man in there, at least that's what it looks like to me."

Johnson responded to the comments Tuesday on social media:

The 31-year-old three-time Pro Bowl selection has become one of the Eagles' leaders while spending his entire career with the franchise, which took the Oklahoma product in the first round of the 2013 draft.

Last week, Johnson credited Sirianni during an appearance on ESPN (via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk) for taking immediate control of the team after being hired in January:

"He's taken great command of the team early on. I think what I appreciate about him the most is he holds everybody accountable. When we go to practice, it doesn't matter if you're a veteran or a rookie on the first day. If you're making mistakes, he'll push you on the board. Not to call you out, but really to kinda get you better. What that shows, if he can do that with veterans, then the younger guys will come along as well. That's been my impression early on. It's been a lot of fun, really a lot of energy. Moving forward, we have a lot to prove."

Sirianni is working as a head coach for the first time after 17 years as an assistant at the collegiate and pro levels. He most recently spent three years as the Indianapolis Colts' offensive coordinator.

The 40-year-old New York native faces immediate pressure to get the Eagles back on track after they posted a 4-11-1 record last year that ended a three-year playoff streak, highlighted by a Super Bowl LII triumph in 2018.