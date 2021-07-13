Dwane Casey Says Pistons Ask Players in Predraft Interviews If They Make Their Beds

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Shoot a jump shot. Dunk a basketball. Play hard defense. Make sure the corners of your duvet are lined up.

These are the requirements of a great basketball player, according to Dwane Casey. The Detroit Pistons head coach revealed Tuesday that he asks players in predraft meetings if they make their beds:

OK, there's a lot to unpack here. Let's address the substance first.

There is—and I cannot stress this enough—absolutely no correlation between bed-making and success on the basketball court. It is also not even a great commentary on a person's organizational skills; bed-making is more of a regimen than a sign of organization.

Speaking in Casey's favor, there are studies that say people who make their beds tend to lead more active and eat a healthier diet. (The same study also says bed-makers tend to believe in ghosts and sleepwalk so, you know, take the good with the bad.)

On the other hand, asking the question of the prospects and dinging them if they don't make their bed feels militaristic. The vast majority of these players are about to be very rich; many of them will likely have a person in their homes who takes care of these types of tasks.

That said, if the Pistons find a prospect who can fit a folded sheet in under 30 minutes, Cade Cunningham better look out. His spot as the No. 1 pick might be in jeropardy.