2021 NBA Draft Rumors: Rockets Are 'Aggressive' in Pursuit of Pistons' No. 1 Pick

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Houston Rockets have reportedly been "aggressive" in attempting to acquire the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft from the Detroit Pistons.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Rockets are determined to move up one spot, ostensibly to select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham. The Pistons have explored the possibility of trading back and may not be 100 percent sold on Cunningham being their favorite player in the draft, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Cunningham has been considered a near-lock for the top selection for months, regardless of which team won the draft lottery.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.