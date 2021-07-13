Floyd Mayweather Trolls Conor McGregor's Injury in IG Photo: 'Y'all Got It Twisted'

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has continued to troll UFC star Conor McGregor, who suffered a serious leg injury in Saturday's loss to Dustin Poirier.

Mayweather posted a picture Monday depicting McGregor's injury on Instagram:

The former five-division world champion previously posted a betting slip that showcased a significant windfall from picking Poirier to win the UFC 264 main event:

Mayweather defeated McGregor by 10th-round knockout in an August 2017 boxing match for the 50th win of his undefeated boxing career.

Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, said in June a rematch was still possible.

"Most definitely," Ellerbe told reporters. "That, right there, is very personal."

McGregor, who underwent surgery on his left tibia and fibula on Monday, had expressed interest in another boxing matchup with Mayweather in a January 2020 interview with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

"I'd like to rematch Floyd," McGregor said, calling the first fight a "great experience" despite the loss. "I think we should rematch Floyd.”

Mayweather has shifted his focus to exhibitions since the win over McGregor, facing off with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018 and YouTube star Logan Paul in June. It's unclear whether a potential rematch would be a pro bout or an exhibition.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

For now, it appears the leader of the Money Team is content trolling the Notorious as he begins his recovery.