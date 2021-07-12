Patriots Rumors: N'Keal Harry Plans to Attend Training Camp After Trade Request

AP Photo/Steven Senne

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry will attend the team's training camp, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Harry's future with the team remains uncertain after his agent publicly requested a trade on July 6:

The 2019 first-round pick still has two more years to run on his rookie deal and a club option for 2023.

While Harry could theoretically hold out in order to force an exit from New England, he doesn't have much leverage in the current situation.

The former Arizona State standout has been disappointing through his first two seasons, catching 45 passes for 414 yards and four touchdowns. Even with his team-friendly contract, his trade value is minimal at the moment.

The Patriots also overhauled their passing game by by signing Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. If Harry were to be absent during training camp, it probably wouldn't be much of a headache for the organization.

ESPN's Mike Reiss listed the 23-year-old as the one Pats player in serious danger of not making the final roster. He might seal his fate by skipping out on training camp.

That may be the ultimate outcome Harry is seeking, but it could be a costly route to take since the new CBA added new consequences for players who hold out. Players on their rookie contract such as Harry are still subject to a fine of up to $40,000 for every day they miss as well.

Although Harry no longer wants to be in New England, it's arguably in his best interest right now to avoid totally burning his bridges with the team.