Knicks Rumors: Heat's Duncan Robinson 'Has Fans' Within NY's Front Office

The New York Knicks could target restricted free agent Duncan Robinson this offseason in an effort to add valuable shooting depth heading into next season.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, "Robinson has fans within the Knicks organization."

Begley noted the Miami Heat would likely try to match offers on Robinson and fellow restricted free agent Kendrick Nunn, but they could have a difficult time keeping both under big contracts.

Nunn is also reportedly "on the Knicks’ radar."

Either player could strengthen the Knicks rotation, but Robinson may be more appealing based on his skill set.

A former undrafted free agent, Robinson has developed into one of the best pure shooters in the NBA. After ranking fourth in the league with a 44.6 percent mark from three-point range in 2019-20, he followed it up by shooting 40.8 percent from deep in 2020-21.

The 27-year-old has also showed he can be a consistent contributor while averaging 13.3 points per game over the last two years.

New York was efficient from the outside last season—it ranked third in the NBA at 39.2 percent from three—but go-to scorers Julius Randle and RJ Barrett mostly looked to attack the paint. It resulted in an offense that ranked 22nd in efficiency during the regular season and second-worst in the playoffs.

Robinson could help spread the floor while providing the Knicks with another scoring option when needed. His 25 games of playoff experience also don't hurt, including six in the 2020 NBA Finals.

With the Knicks looking to take the next step toward contention in 2021-22, Robinson could be an ideal offseason addition.