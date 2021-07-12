Bryson DeChambeau Says, He, Former Caddie Tim Tucker Are 'Good' After Parting Ways

Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau says there are no hard feelings with former caddie Tim Tucker after the two parted ways at this month's Rocket Mortgage Classic.

"Tim and I are good,'' DeChambeau Monday, per Bob Harig of ESPN. "It had been building toward this. And he had told me a while ago he was considering this because of his knees. It's just painful for him to get around and then it sort of all came together that Wednesday in Detroit. He's a good friend of mine, but that was a tough week and glad to move on from it."

Tucker's departure was sudden, coming just a day before DeChambeau was set to tee off at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Ben Schomin caddied DeChambeau to a missed cut at the event, and Brian Zeigler took over ahead of The Open.

Tucker and DeChambeau's split has not been categorized as permanent, but it does not sound like he's expected to return. Tucker previously quit in 2017 before returning the next year.

DeChambeau has not posted a top-10 finish in more than two months. He's not considered a favorite at The Open, having been cut in his last two appearances and posting a tie for 33rd as his best result.

DeChambeau says he's comfortable with Zeigler as his caddie due to their longstanding relationship.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Tucker has also denied any personal falling out as the cause of his departure.