X

    Steelers' Dwayne Haskins, Girlfriend Kalabrya Announce Engagement on Instagram

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 12, 2021

    AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins and his longtime girlfriend, Kalabrya, were engaged over the weekend.

    Haskins made the announcement in an Instagram post on Sunday.

    Darren M. Haynes @DarrenMHaynes

    Former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins is getting married.......PEEP THE RING! <a href="https://t.co/nex3K9Wccb">pic.twitter.com/nex3K9Wccb</a>

    “Couldn't make you wait forever, for forever. This is forever," Haskins wrote.

    Kalabrya called Haskins her "favorite dream come true" in her own post celebrating the announcement.

    TMZ Sports reported Haskins asked at the TAO restaurant in Las Vegas.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!