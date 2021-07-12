Steelers' Dwayne Haskins, Girlfriend Kalabrya Announce Engagement on Instagram

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins and his longtime girlfriend, Kalabrya, were engaged over the weekend.

Haskins made the announcement in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“Couldn't make you wait forever, for forever. This is forever," Haskins wrote.

Kalabrya called Haskins her "favorite dream come true" in her own post celebrating the announcement.

TMZ Sports reported Haskins asked at the TAO restaurant in Las Vegas.